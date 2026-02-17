French President Emmanuel Macron meets Manoj Bajpayee, Anil Kapoor, Richa Chadha during Mumbai visit

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron in Mumbai on February 17. Macron is in India on a three-day official visit, and the tone of the trip feels both formal and warm. He arrived in Mumbai on Monday night with First Lady Brigitte Macron. At the airport, they were received by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. After their formal meeting, Macron met several celebrities from Bollywood.

"Alongside legends of Indian cinema. Culture brings us together," wrote French President Macron while sharing photos with Bollywood actors such as Shabana Azmi, Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Zoya Akhtar, Richa Chadha and Grammy-winning composer Ricky Kej. Take a look at the photos here:

Upon his arrival, Macron met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The two leaders greeted each other with a warm hug and later, sat down for talks, with a clear focus on artificial intelligence and broader strategic cooperation. Defence ties were also part of the conversation this time. There’s talk of giving fresh momentum to collaborations, including the possible joint manufacturing of helicopters and HAMMER precision-guided missiles.

Later, PM Modi shared a moment from the meeting on X. He wrote, “It’s a delight to meet my friend, President Macron in Mumbai! He told me he really likes the city and also enjoyed his run earlier in the day!”

During his ongoing visit to India, French President Emmanuel Macron said, "At the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai, we paid tribute to the victims of the 2008 attacks. To their families and loved ones, and to India: France stands with you. In the face of terrorism, unity and determination."

This is Macron’s fourth visit to India and first visit to Mumbai.

