Eminem's mother Debbie Nelson dies at 69 after battling from lung cancer

Follow us on Image Source : X Eminem mother Debbie Nelson died on December 2, 2024.

Rapper Eminem's mother Debbie Nelson died on December 2 after suffering complications related to lung cancer. She was 69. Nelson was born in 1955. At age 16, she married Eminem's father, Marshall Bruce Mathers Jr. The couple welcomed welcomed Eminem in 1972, two years after their marriage. Eminem and his mother went through a turbulent relationship during his childhood and into his Hall-of-Fame career. He apparently called her out in his 2002 song 'Cleanin' Out My Closet', which led to Nelson suing her son for USD 11 million for defamation.

Nelson considered reconciling with Eminem in a 2008 interview with The Village Voice. 'There's hope for everybody', she said at the time. "It's a matter of just basically swallowing your pride. It's like a cashed check. It's over, it's done. You need to move on."

In 2013 when the rapper released 'Headlights', fans speculated that it was his apologizing to Nelson. "And I'm mad I didn't get the chance to thank you for being my mom and my dad," he sings in one part of the song. "So Mom, please accept this as a tribute I wrote on this jet."

She celebrated Eminem from afar in recent years. When he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022, she congratulated him online, as per People. "Marshall, I want to say, I could not let this day go by without congratulating you on your induction into the Hall of Fame," she said in a since-deleted video. Along with Eminem, Nelson is survived by her son Nathan Mathers.

(With ANi inputs)

Also Read: Govinda set to return to big screens after 6 years, announces three new films on TGIKS

Also Read: Pushpa 2 The Rule: Will Allu Arjun's film cross Rs 100 cr mark in advance ticket sales for Day 1?