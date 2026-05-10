Elvish Yadav gets Rs 10 crore extortion threat via foreign number; police register FIR

New Delhi:

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has received an extortion demand of Rs 10 crore via a foreign WhatsApp number. The sender identified himself as Randeep Malik, a close associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and demanded Rs 10 crore.

A message was sent to Elvish Yadav and his father, threatening that they would be shot if the money was not paid within two days. The same message was also sent to his father.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered an FIR against an unknown person at the Sector 56 police station under relevant sections.

In his complaint to the police, Elvish Yadav stated that on May 5, he received a WhatsApp call from an overseas number. He was unable to answer the call, and shortly thereafter, he received a WhatsApp message from the same overseas number.

He further stated in his complaint that the message was not only sent to him but also to his father’s mobile phone. He informed the Sector-56 police station about the incident.

This is a developing story.