Eid 2020 to be Radhe vs Laxmmi Bomb vs Fast & Furious 9. Looks exciting

It will be clash of three biggies this Eid

It will be a three-way-clash on Eid this year. Two Bollywood films will not just lock horns but also compete with an extremely popular Hollywood franchise. Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb will be clashing with Vin Diesel's Fast and Furious 9. Universal Pictures India dropped the trailer of ninth instalment of the action franchise making it clear that the flick will release on May 22 worldwide.

Salman has been religiously releasing his movies on Eid. Hence, this year too, he will arrive with a film of the genre he is best known for. Radhe, co-starring Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Arjun Kanungo is being directed by Parbhudeva. The choreographer-turned-director has earlier helmed Dabanng 3.

On the other hand, Laxmmi Bomb also starring Kiara Advani is a remake of 2011 Tamil movie Muni 2: Kanchana. Laxmmi Bomb will be directed by Raghava Lawrence, who has also helmed the original. In the film, Akshay plays a character that gets possessed by ghost of a transgender.

As far as Fast and Furious 9 is concerned, F&F 7 was the first Hollywood movie to cross Rs 100 crore mark in India. Even the eighth instalment did an impressive business of Rs 86/.23 crore. With Vin Diesel's popularity even among the non-English speaking audiences, it won't be an exaggeration to say that Fast and Furious 9 will give a tough fight to both Radhe and Laxmmi Bomb.

Meanwhile, fans are hopeful that at least one of the films opts out of Eid 2020 race. Even trad experts are worried as same day release of these three big films will lead to a massive divide in business.