'Don't give a damn to critics' – Javed Akhtar backs Mohammed Shami amid 'roza' row during Ramjan Javed Akhtar defends Mohammed Shami amid Roza controversy, urging him to ignore critics and focus on representing India with pride in the Champions Trophy final.

The Indian cricket team is just one step away from clinching the Champions Trophy, with the highly anticipated final match against New Zealand scheduled for tomorrow. In the lead-up to this crucial match, bowler Mohammed Shami has been making headlines. Recently, some Maulanas had criticized Shami for not fasting during Ramadan, which sparked significant backlash. Now, renowned lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar has stepped in to defend Shami, addressing the controversy and condemning the narrow-minded critics.

Why did Javed Akhtar step in?

The controversy began when, during the semi-final match between India and Australia, Mohammed Shami was seen drinking water on the field. This moment quickly went viral, and some people on social media began criticizing Shami for not observing the fast during the holy month of Ramadan. This criticism was not limited to fans and social media users; a few Maulanas also weighed in, deeming Shami's actions inappropriate. The debate escalated into discussions about whether it was essential for Shami to fast during a high-intensity cricket match. Some critics even suggested that he should fast regardless of his professional commitments.

However, Javed Akhtar was quick to defend Shami, expressing his anger at the narrow-minded individuals who were questioning Shami's actions.

Akhtar shared a post on social media, stating, "Shami saheb, don’t give a damn to those reactionary bigoted idiots who have any problem with your drinking water in a burning afternoon at a cricket field in Dubai. It is none of their business. You are one of the great Indian team players who are making us all proud. My best wishes to you and the whole team for the final."

Support from fellow cricketers

Javed Akhtar wasn't the only one defending Shami. Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh also came to Shami's rescue, emphasizing that it was not necessary to fast during matches. Harbhajan, while discussing the situation, stated, "You are sitting at home, so it is easy for you to comment. But in my personal opinion, sports should be seen beyond religion. This is about the country, and here, we focus on our goal."

The support for Shami from celebrities and former cricketers has highlighted the need to separate religious practices from professional commitments, especially during high-profile international events like the Champions Trophy. As the Indian team gears up for the final, it is clear that the focus is on the game and the collective pride of representing the country on the global stage.