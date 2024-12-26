Don 3 to Welcome to the Jungle, a look at Bollywood's most-anticipated film sequels

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Top upcoming Bollywood sequels

2025 is expected to be Bollywood's one of the best years of recent times. Many films from popular franchises are set to hit the big screens, ensuring a cinematic feast for cinephiles. Franchises like Don, Raid, Jolly LLB, Housefull, Welcome, and War are set to return in cinemas in 2025 and 2026. Below is the list of major Bollywood releases to watch out for:

Housefull 5

Akshay Kumar-led multi-starrer film is all set to hit the big screens in June next year. Earlier this month, the makers announced wrap up of its shooting and shared a series of pictures from the celebrations. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Sonam Bajwa, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade and Chunky Panday.

War 2

The first edition of the film came up in 2019, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, and was a huge commercial success. In the upcoming chapter of YRF Spy Universe, Hrithik will seen locking horns with Jr NTR.

Welcome to the Jungle

Another multi-starrer film headlined by Akshay Kumar, which will be released next year is Welcome to the Jungle. The film will also star Raveena Tandon, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Suniel Shetty, Johnny Lever, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Rahul Dev in significant roles.

Son of Sardaar 2

The film will be the sequel to the 2012 release starring Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha. However, in the next chapter of the film Mrunal Thakur has replaced Sonakshi as the female lead. Son of Sardaar 2 will also feature Sanjay Dutt.

De De Pyaar De 2

Romantic comedy film, starring Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and R Madhavan is set to hit the big screens on November 14, 2025. The makers of the film recently announced the sequel and also shared the release date on social media.

Don 3

One of the most anticipated sequels is Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 wherein Ranveer Singh has replaced Shah Rukh Khan for the titular role. Last year in August, Farhan unveiled a special announcement video on social media revealing the new lead actor in the next edition.

Baaghi 4

Tiger Shroff is set to return with the fourth installment of his popular franchise, Baaghi. Last month, the action star unveiled the first look of the film on his Instagram handle. In the poster, Tiger is seen sitting on a toilet seat with a knife in one hand and a bottle in another.

Border 2

Ever since Sunny Deol returned with Gadar 2 last year, his fans have been demanding sequels to many of his popular films of the '90s era. One such film was Border. Recently, the makers of the film announced the lead star cast of Border 2. The upcoming sequel will feature Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosnajh and Ahan Shetty in important roles.

Jolly LLB 3

The frst film in the franchise was headlined by Arshad Warsi and Amrita Rao whereas in the next edition Akshay Kumar replaced the former and Huma Qureshi took over the latter. However, the third part in the franchise will star Akshay, Arshad and Huma in key roles.

Raid 2

Earlier this month, Ajay Devgn announced the release date of his most-waited sequel, Raid. The OG Raid was released in 2018 wherein the actor played IRS officer Amay Patnaik. Raid 2 is set to release on May 1, 2025.

