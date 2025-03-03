Do you know the cost of an Oscar trophy? If not, know here Kedrick Gibbons, who was the art director of American MGM Studios, sketched the Oscar trophy. Its weight is 8.5 pounds, i.e. about 4 kg.

The 97th Academy Awards ceremony was held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, USA. Adrien Brody bagged the Best Actor Award for The Brutalist. On the other hand, Anora has bagged five awards, including Best Actress and Best Picture. This time, the Indian film named Anuja joined the Oscar race, however, it lost to I'M Not A Robot in the Best Live Action Short Film category. This film has been co-produced by Guneet Monga and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. This year, comedian Conan O'Brien hosted the award show for the first time. But do you know who designed the Oscar trophy and how much it costs?

Who designed the Oscar trophy?

Kedrick Gibbons, who was the art director of American MGM Studios, sketched the Oscar trophy. The work of creating this design was done by American sculptor George Maitland Stanley. Stanley made not one or two but many models, out of which only one was chosen by Cedric and this design is still being followed.

How much does the Oscar trophy weigh?

The Academy, which gives the Oscar Awards, has about 10,000 members. All of them are associated with the film industry in some way or the other. The Oscar award, which is given to film personalities from all over the world, is 13.5 inches long. Its weight is 8.5 pounds, i.e. about 4 kg.

What is the price of one Oscar trophy?

The trophy which the Oscar award winner gets is made of bronze. It is coated with 24-carat gold. It costs about 400 dollars i.e. 35,000 rupees, to make one trophy.

Conan O'Brien spoke Hindi on the Oscars 2025 stage

Conan O'Brien, making his debut as a host, left no stone unturned to make Indians happy. Conan was seen surprising the Indian audience at the 97th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. He spoke in Hindi unexpectedly on the show. He surprised the fans by doing this. O'Brien said, 'Bharat ke logo ko namaskar. Wahan subah ho chuki hai toh mujhe ummeed hai ke aap nashte ke saath Oscars dekh rahe honge (Hello, people. It is morning there, so I hope you will watch the Oscars with a crisp breakfast).'

