Disha Patani house firing case: CM Yogi Adityanath speaks with actor's father, gives assurance

After the firing case at Bollywood actress Disha Patani's house came to light, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi spoke to Disha's father, Jagdish Patani, on Monday and assured the Patani family of security.

Chief Minister Yogi also gave instructions to disclose the incident soon. Disha Patni's father has confirmed talking to CM Yogi. Let us tell you that the Goldie Brar gang fired several rounds at Disha's house on Thursday night. The matter is near the Chaupala intersection of the Kotwali police station area. After talking to CM Yogi, the statement of Disha Patni's father, Jagdish Patni, has also come to the fore.

Miscreants had fired at Bollywood actress Disha Patani's house in Bareilly. This incident was carried out around 3.30 am. This incident created a stir in the entire area. After this incident came to light, the security of Disha Patani's house has been increased.

In this regard, Bareilly's Senior SP Anurag Arya said, "Police is taking necessary action regarding the firing at the house of retired CO Jagdish Patni under Thana Kotwali, Bareilly area. An adequate police force has been deployed for the security of the family. He said that strict action will be taken against whoever is involved in this incident."

It is worth noting that Disha Patani is a popular Bollywood actress who has worked in many films. She is currently in New York. She also caught everyone's attention with her dress at the New York Fashion Week. (Input: Vikas Sahni from Bareilly)

