National Award-winning director Onir's memoir will hit the stands next year, Penguin Random House India announced on Tuesday. The book, to be published under Penguin''s Viking imprint, will be co-written by Onir and his sister, film editor-screenwriter Irene Dhar Malik.

Laying bare the struggles and triumphs that moulded the filmmaker on his path to success, the memoir offers readers a rare glimpse of Onir''s life -- his childhood days in Bhutan to when he was a young man with no connections in the Hindi film industry, and later, when he faced "turbulent times".

The 51-year-old director, who is openly gay and a vocal advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights, is best known for critically-acclaimed movies like "My brother... Nikhil" and "I am".

"I was initially a little hesitant about it, thought that it is perhaps too early to be writing my memoir.

"But I then realized that there are so many youngsters who message me about being afraid to pursue their dreams, be it about their career choices and beliefs, or about accepting and asserting their identity in terms of gender and sexuality. I hope my journey resonates with some of them and helps them live their dreams," said Onir in a statement.

Besides giving insights into the filmmaker''s creative process, the book also offers exclusive behind-the-scenes views into the making of some of his most popular films.

According to the publishers, the book is an "exhilarating, moving" account will encourage many to look beyond their shackles and follow their heart.

"Onir''s story is unlike any other in the Hindi film industry. Through this much-needed memoir, Onir''s admirers will get to see up-close the sensitive, thoughtful man behind all the glitter and the glory.

"Co-written with his accomplished sister, Irene, this book is sure to tug at your heartstrings," said Richa Burman, commissioning editor, Penguin Random House India.