Director Mansoor Khan reveals Kajol declined to play SRK’s sister; later the role went to Aishwarya Rai

Filmmaker Mansoor Khan, who is widely known for his work in classic films like 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak', 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar', 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na', recently shared interesting memories about the casting of his 2000s hit film 'Josh'. For the unversed, the film was well received by the audience. The romantic-drama movie stars Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Chandrachur Singh in the lead roles.

In this film, Shah Rukh Khan plays the character of Max, who loves his sister Shirley very much. The twist in the story comes when Shirley falls in love with Max's rival.

At the same time, the character of Shirley, i.e., Shah Rukh Khan's sister, was played by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the film, but you will be surprised to know that the role of Shah Rukh's sister was first approached by Kajol. Yes, when Kajol was offered this role, she refused straightaway, behind which there was a big reason. During that time, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol had given superhit films like 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' and 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'. In such a situation, if she played the role of Shah Rukh Khan's sister on screen, it would have shocked the audience and fans.

Reportedly, filmmaker Mansoor said in an interview that he had narrated the story to Kajol and hoped that she would say yes. But after the narration of the story, Kajol straightaway refused. The filmmaker said, 'After 'DDLJ', 'Baazigar' and 'Karan Arjun', people would have found it very strange to make Kajol Shah Rukh Khan's sister in the film. When I narrated the script to her and asked if she would do it, she said no.'

Josh director Mansoor also shared that Kuch Kuch Hota Hai fame Kajol herself wanted to play the role of Max because that character was very strong and stylish. But the script of the film could not be changed in that way, so she had to refuse. Mansoor said, 'After Kajol refused, I understood that probably no one would want to play the role of Shah Rukh's sister. But thankfully, Aishwarya happily accepted this role.

