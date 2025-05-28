Did Tamannaah Bhatia show support to Deepika Padukone amid Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film Spirit Row? Tamannaah Bhatia addressed the situation by sharing an Instagram story on Wednesday, in which she questioned how Instagram could like posts on its own. Take a look at the post here.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been in the news lately following her exit from the Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film 'Spirit'. The controversy began when Sandeep announced Triptii Dimri as the lead actress by sharing it on social media platforms. For those unaware, the film also stars the Baahubali fame actor Prabhas in the lead role.

A day after announcing the new lead actress, Sandeep wrote an indirect tweet and slammed Deepika Padukone for playing dirty PR games. While Sandeep didn't mention any name in his tweet but netizens linked it with the ongoing controversy around the film 'Spirit'. Amid this, the Odela 2 actress Tamannaah Bhatia caught attention for reacting to a throwback video of Deepika from 'Chhapaak' promotions.

It must be noted that Deepika Padukone has commented on this, but her fans have shown their support for her. One such fan reshared an old video of Deepika from the promotions of her 2020 film 'Chhapaak', where she responded to a misogynist comment, which won the hearts of her fans. However, hawk-eyed users noticed that Tamannaah Bhatia liked the video and took it as support for Deepika. Take a look at the screengrab of Tamannaah Bhatia's like on the fanpage's video.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Take a look at the screengrab of Tamannaah Bhatia's like on the fanpage's video

Tamannaah Bhatia​ clarifies via Instagram story

On Wednesday, Tamannaah addressed the situation by sharing an Instagram story on Wednesday, in which she questioned how Instagram could like posts on its own. She wrote, "Can Instagram pls figure out how it likes pages on it own cause random ppl are making this news and I really have work to do."

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Screengrab of Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram story

Work front

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in 'Singham Again' alongside Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles. She will be next seen in Siddharth Anand's 'King' co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, and Jaideep Ahlawat in the lead roles. On the other hand, Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in 'Odela 2' and will be next seen in 'Vvan - Force of the Forrest'.

