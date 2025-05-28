Harry Potter HBO cast: JK Rowling reacts to new age Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley Famous author JK Rowling reacted to the new trio of HBO's Original Harry Potter web series, who will play the role of young Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley.

The makers of HBO's upcoming 'Harry Potter' web series announced the names of the actors who will play the main characters of Harry, Ron, and Hermione. Read further to know who will play the lead roles here. On Tuesday, HBO revealed this news on social media and wrote, "Dear Mr. Potter, Miss Granger, and Mr. Weasley: We are pleased to inform you that you have a place at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Please welcome Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley to the HBO Original Series Harry Potter."

Although HBO turned off comments on Instagram, fans still found ways to share their thoughts online. Even Harry Potter author JK Rowling reacted to the news. She praised the casting and said she was very happy with the new trio, calling them "wonderful". Reacting to a tweet posted by a Harry Potter fan, Rowling wrote, "All three are wonderful. I couldn't be happier."

Last month, HBO announced the cast members of the TV adaptation of the most popular fantasy film series, 'Harry Potter'. HBO revealed the names of the six cast members who would play the roles of Albus Dumbledore, Minerva McGonagall, Severus Snape, Rubeus Hagrid, Quirinus Quirrell and Argus Filch.

The Instagram post reads, "The official Instagram account of HBO shared a series of pictures of the actors who will play the characters in the Harry Potter TV series. 'Wands at the ready, we welcome our staff to Hogwarts. Please welcome John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch to the HBO Original Series Harry Potter.'

For the unversed, the HBO Original TV series 'Harry Potter' is slated to be released in 2026.

