Dibya Chatterjee's dark comedy 'Omorshongi' showcases unique tale of love, loss and supernatural

Omorshongi, directed and co-written by Dibya Chatterjee, is a film where love and loss collide with the supernatural. It is a dark comedy that provides a fresh take on romance and is set against the backdrop of a grieving novelist who is caught between the living and the dead. Omorshongi tells the tale of protagonist Anurag, who comes across his dead girlfriend's ghost, Joyee. The film dives deep into the emotional complexity of love, loss, and moving forward. Omorshongi leaves us all exploring the question: Will death truly set them apart, or will their love persist beyond the grave?

Performances in Omorshongi

With noteworthy performances from Vikram Chatterjee and Sohini Sarkar, this movie will make you laugh, cry, and reimagine everything you thought you knew about love through a lens of eerie and emotional depth. Dibya Chatterjee emerges as one of the most versatile filmmakers in the industry. With his experience in producing and writing, it is refreshing to see his skills as a director in this uniquely crafted storytelling style that blends dark comedy, horror, and deeply emotional themes of love and loss.

Dibya Chatterjee's career at a glance

With his production house, Handykraft Pictures, Dibya has been crafting compelling and versatile content since 2015. His work spans across a wide range of formats, including short films, music videos, documentaries, ads, and long-form series. Dibya co-wrote and co-created the dark comedy series Afsos (2020) for Amazon Prime, known for its originality and humour.

He has also directed music videos for artists like Armaan Malik, Vishal Mishra, and Tanishk Bagchi and collaborated with Gauri Khan on the long-format design series Dream Homes and produced commercials for major brands like MPL, Manyavar, and Apollo Tyres, working with high-profile personalities such as Sania Mirza and Virat Kohli. His diverse body of work reflects his creative range and innovative approach to storytelling.

Reflecting on his creative process, Dibya said, "I often feel like a left-handed person in a right-handed world." Talking about Omorshongi, Dibya said that the film is "a deep and personal exploration of grief, but it's also a film filled with humour, heartbreak, and a ghostly and surreal atmosphere. It's a love story that stays with you, even after the credits roll."

Audiences are in for an unforgettable experience with Omorshongi. Don't miss out on the chance to dive into this unique world; it's a film you'll want to experience firsthand.