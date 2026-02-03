Advertisement
Dhurandhar Part 2 new poster featuring Ranveer Singh out: Know the exact teaser release time

The much-awaited teaser of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Part 2, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, will be released today, February 3, 2026. Check out the exact teaser release time here.

Know the exact time of Dhurandhar part 2 teaser here. Image Source : Instagram/ Ranveer Singh
Written By: Twinkle Gupta
New Delhi:

The wait for the highly anticipated teaser of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar Part 2 is almost over, as the makers are set to release the official teaser of Dhurandhar: The Revenge on Tuesday, February 3, 2026. Confirming the news online, Ranveer Singh shared the details along with a new poster from the film on Tuesday morning.

Announcing the teaser release timings, Ranveer Singh wrote, "Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai. చెడిపోవడానికి సమయం వచ్చింది இட்ஸ் டைம் டு மெஸ் திங்ஸ் அப் ಹಾಳಾಗುವ ಸಮಯ ಬಂದಿದೆ കാര്യങ്ങൾ കുഴപ്പത്തിലാകാനുള്ള സമയം എത്തിയിരിക്കുന്നു Dhurandhar: The Revenge Teaser Out Today at 12:12 PM Releasing In Cinemas Worldwide on 19th March 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam (sic)."

This is a developing story.

