Devara: Part 1 X review: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor gets mixed reviews on social media

Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan starrer Devara: Part 1 has released in theatres on Friday. The Pan India film has created a stir on social media. A section of Twitter users are supporting Koratala Siva's vision while others seem disappointed with the film. As per Sacnilk, Devara has already crossed the Rs 50 crore mark globally in ticket sales, including nearly Rs 19 crore from the Indian circuit till September 25 only. But seems like the audience is not having a good time in the theatres. Read further to know the X review of Devara: Part 1.

Devara: Part 1 X review:

About the film

Directed by Koratala Siva, known for blockbusters like Bharat Ane Nenu and Janatha Garage, Devara: Part features Jr NTR in twin roles. The actor is playing both a father and a son in double the action and excitement. Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor has made her debut in the South with a key role, while Saif Ali Khan has once again stepped in as the villain for the second time in a South Indian film after Adipurush.

