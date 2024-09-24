Devara Part 1: Ticket prices of Jr NTR-starrer hiked with extra shows in Telangana after Andhra

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Devara Part 1 also stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles.

Jr NTR's Devara Part 1 is one of the highly anticipated pan-India films of 2024. The film is set to hit the big screens on September 27 and news regarding its ticket prices in Telangana has surfaced on social media. The ticket prices have been hiked in Telangana and not only this extra shows are added to meet the fan's demands. Earlier, the government of Andhra Pradesh issued a notice approving a temporary hike in ticket prices and the screening of special shows in the state. Now, the Telangana government has also issued a notice approving a hike in ticket prices and adding special shows for its opening day.

Devara has been granted permission for extra shows and increased prices of tickets for its first two days of release. As per the notice, Devara will have 1 am shows in 29 theatres with a hike in ticket prices by Rs 100, and 6 shows in all theatres in Telangana with a hike of Rs 100. For the next nine days starting from September 28, the film will have regular five shows with a hike of Rs 25 for single theatres and Rs 50 for multiplexes.

In Andhra Pradesh, the government issued a notice with which multiplex tickets will be priced at Rs 135 per ticket. For single-screen theatres, upper-class tickets will cost Rs. 110, while lower-class tickets will cost Rs 60. These prices will apply for the first six shows, beginning at 12 am on release day. From September 28, Devara will have five shows per day for the next nine days.

About the film

The film was earlier released on the occasion of Eid 2024, however, due to late VFX works, the film was postponed. Later, the makers announced October 10, 2024, as its release date which was pre-poned to September 27 finally. The film marks Telugu debut of Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

