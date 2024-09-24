Aishwarya Rai makes heads turn at Paris Fashion Week 2024 in a red gown | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Paris Fashion Week 2024 commenced on September 23 this year and will conclude on October 1. On Monday night, Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the ramp at the prestigious event in a red off-shoulder gown, captivating the attention of millions. The PFW regular let her hair down and added a pop of colour to her look with a bold red lip shade. Representing L'Oreal Paris, Aishwarya walked the ramp with confidence and grace, which is why she is also known as the 'Queen of Ramps'. Her walk became even more special when she greeted the French audience with 'namaste' and flying kisses.

Check out some of her viral pics and videos:

Netizens reaction

Paparazzo Viral Bhayani also shared a few videos of Aishwarya Rai from the ongoing Paris Fashion Week and in the comment section of these posts netizens poured in love on Bollywood's timeless beauty. One user wrote, ''She Age like fine wine.'' ''The Queen,'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''She’s back to her old self. Gorgeous as ever.''

On the work front

Professionally, Aishwarya recently won the Best Actress award at the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) for her performance in Mani Ratnam's directorial, Pnniyin Selvan 2. After clinching the award, she said, ''Thank you so very much, SIMA, for honouring me with this award. It means the world to me because 'Ponniyin Selvan' was a movie so close to my heart. Directed by my mentor Mani Ratnam, this award recognises not just my work as Nandini but the efforts of the entire team.''

Also Read: Paris Fashion Week 2024: Alia Bhatt makes her stunning debut in metallic bustier | WATCH

Also Read: Pandora to Svaha: The Sixth Finger, these Korean thrillers on Netflix are must-watch