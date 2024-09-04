Devara Part 1 new song out: Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor's sizzling chemistry steals hearts in 'Daavudi' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM SONG Devara Part 1 will hit the big screens on September 27.

Devara Part 1's new song titled 'Daavudi' is finally unveiled. Featuring the lead cast of the film, Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, the peppy number is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and sung by Nakash Aziz and Akasa. Earlier this year, the makers teased the film's fans with a poster of the song. After the success of the hit track 'Fear Song' and recently released 'Chuttamalle', the makers finally unveiled the third of the upcoming film. In the song, JR NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's sizzling chemistry can be seen along with energetic dance moves.

Watch the song here:

Film's release date

The film was earlier released on the occasion of Eid 2024, however, due to late VFX works, the film has been postponed. Later, the makers announced October 10, 2024, as its release date which was pre-poned to September 27. A report that went viral recently stated that Bobby Deol will also be seen in the end of Devara: Part 1 and in its second installment both Saif and Bobby will have meaty roles as antagonists.

Box office clash

Alia Bhatt's production along with Dharma Productions is also releasing on September 27. Titled as Jigra, the film also features The Archies actor Vedang Raina in the lead role. Alia and Vedang will be seen playing siblings in this new film.

More deets about Devara Part 1

In the film, Saif Ali Khan will play the lead antagonist. Devara Part 1 also marks Saif and Janhvi's debut in Tollywood cinema. Karan Johar-led Dharma Productions is responsible for the theatrical distribution of the film in the Northern region.

