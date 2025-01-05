Deva Teaser Out Now: Shahid Kapoor's no-dialogue promo has aggression, violence and dance

Follow us on Image Source : SCREEN GRAB Shahid Kapoor's Deva Teaser has been released on Sunday

The teaser of Shahid Kapoor's action film Deva has been released today. Along with the teaser, it was also revealed that the trailer of the film will be released soon. The Bollywood actor's look has already been liked by the fans before the teaser of Deva and now Shahid's action avatar along with dance in the teaser is reminding Kabir Singh. the film is produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films and is directed by Malayali director Rosshan Andrrews. Pooja Hegde will be seen opposite Shahid in this film.

Deva teaser released

Shahid Kapoor has released the teaser of Deva on his Instagram account and also wrote in the caption, "D Day is here, let's start creating a ruckus..... Deva teaser has just been released." In the teaser of Deva, Shahid is seen fearlessly doing dangerous actions. The teaser also showed a glimpse of Shahid's actions as well as his dance. Shahid will be seen in the role of a police officer in his film Deva.

Watch the teaser here:

Fans' reactions

Shahid Kapoor's fans are liking the teaser of 'Deva' very much. Some also voiced their opinions on social media. A fan wrote, 'Awesome action.' Another fan wrote, 'Shahid Kapoor returns in his old avatar.' Another fan wrote, 'Blockbuster loading', another fan wrote, 'Brother you set the fire, what a mind-blowing teaser of Deva.'

Netizens also said that the Deva teaser reminded them of Shahid's two superhit films, Vishal Bharadwaj's Kaminey and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh.

When will Deva be released?

Shahid Kapoor's film Deva will be released in theatres on January 31, 2025. But before that fans are waiting for the explosive trailer of the film. Deva is directed by Roshan Andrews. This film is being described as an explosive action thriller, in which Shahid's powerful action and amazing dance will be seen. Apart from Shahid, Kubra Sait, Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati will be seen in the film.

Also Read: Badass Ravi Kumar trailer: Himesh Reshammiya lock horns with bad guys in Animal-style | Watch