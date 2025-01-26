Deepika Padukone's ramp comeback after pregnancy reminds netizens of Rekha | See Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone's ramp comeback after giving birth to Dua has been the talk of the town since Saturday

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone took a break from work after giving birth to her daughter Dua Padukone Singh. But now it seems like Deepika is back in the mood of work as she opened at Sabyasachi's 25-year fashion show. The Padmaavat actor was seen wearing a white pantsuit with a matching trench coat of the same colour. Deepika completed her look with black gloves and a golden cross necklace. She also wore a choker and bracelets, which were visible over the black gloves. As soon as this look of DP went viral, netizens were reminded of veteran actor Rekha.

Deepika and Rekha's looks are compared

A few years back, National award-winning actor Rekha was also spotted in a similar outfit. She had donned similar formal pants along with sunglasses and headgear. Now that Deepika was spotted in a similar outfit, social media users were quick to draw comparisons. A user wrote, 'True Queen and even 'Dear Mother.' Another comment read, 'Wait! Deepika is that you, coz I thought it was Rekha Ji.'

Deepika Padukone returns to the ramp

Let us tell you that Deepika not only walked on the stage but also completed 7 years of the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Padmaavat', which was released on January 25, 2018. In the last few years, Deepika has experimented a lot with Sabyasachi's designs and probably that's why she was assigned the big responsibility of opening the Saturday event. Along with Deepika Padukone, several actresses like Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor and Aditi Rao Hydari among others were spotted at the event.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has Kalki 2898 AD sequel and Pathaan 2 in the pipeline but the actress has taken a maternity break from work. On the other hand, Dua's father and actor Ranveer Singh visited Amritsar to shoot the next schedule of his upcoming untitled film with Uri director Aditya Dhar. The film also features, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal.

