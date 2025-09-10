Deepika Padukone bakes cake for Dua as the munchkin turns 1 | See post Deepika Padukone baked a cake for her and actor Ranveer Singh's daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, as she turned 1 year old on Monday.

New Delhi:

Global star Deepika Padukone shared an adorable picture on Wednesday, marking the first birthday of her daughter Dua Padukone Singh. The munchkin turned 1-year-old on Monday, as she was born on September 8, 2024.

Now the actor, who has not revealed the face of her daughter, shares a photo of the cake that she baked for Dua. DP also called it a love language.

Deepika Padukone's post

In the picture, a cake can be seen placed around bouquets. 'My love language? Baking a cake for my daughter’s 1st birthday!' Deepika wrote as she also used an evil eye protector and balloon emoticons in her caption.

Netizens showered love on the post as they also asked, 'A year already!' Now, fans are waiting for Ranveer Singh's reaction to this post, as the actor is known for showing love not only to Deepika but also to her Instagram posts.

See the post here:

Deepika and Ranveer's parenting style

Deepika and Ranveer have also followed the likes of Anusha Sharma and Virat Kohli, as they have also refused to reveal the face of Dua. Moreover, recently, a fan tried to capture their daughter's face and was reprimanded by DP. The actors' teams have also requested that media houses and paparazzi pages not reveal Dua's face to the public.

Dua was born after 6 years of marriage

Deepika and Ranveer started dating while shooting for the film ‘Ram Leela’. Later, they got married in 2018. They married in Lake Como, Italy. They had two wedding ceremonies, one in South Indian style and the other in Sindhi style. After being married for six years, Deepika and Ranveer welcomed their first baby in September 2024. Deepika was admitted to the hospital on November 7 and delivered the baby on November 8.

