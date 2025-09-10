Nepal's first PM's grandson, who vanished from Bollywood after 5 films, has a sister seen in 'Heeramandi' Know about the sibling pair, who belong to a political family of Nepal, one of them became a female superstar, but the other disappeared from Bollywood after doing only 5 films.

History has enough evidence to prove that among most of the Bollywood siblings, only one has been able to make a huge mark. Of course, the exceptions for others are also there, but in most cases, only one of the siblings has been able to earn a name for themselves.

Today we are going to tell you about one such sibling pair, who belong to a political family of Nepal, one of them became a female superstar, while the other disappeared from Bollywood after doing only 5 films.

Yes! We are talking about Siddhartha Koirala, who is the grandson of Nepal's first Prime Minister Bishweshwar Prasad Koirala and is the brother of Manisha Koirala, who was last seen in Heeramandi.

Manisha and Siddhartha Koirala's start

Manisha Koirala's career started with a film named 'Pheri Bhetaula', after which she made her Bollywood debut 2 years later with Subhash Ghai's 'Saudagar' (1991). Manisha worked in South as well as Bollywood in her career and earned a lot of fame. Seeing his sister's success, Siddhartha Koirala also turned to Bollywood, but remained far away from success. He did only 5 films in his career and disappeared from the big screen.

Siddhartha Koirala's film career

Siddhartha first worked as a producer and produced 'Paisa Vasool'. After this, he wrote the story of a film named 'Terrorism: Bio Attack'. He made his acting debut on the big screen with 'Fun: Can Also Be Dangerous Sometimes ' in 2005. He played the character of Aryan in the film that flopped at the box office.

After this, he appeared in 'Anwar', released in 2007, for which he received a lot of praise. One of its songs, 'Maula Mere Maula', is still loved. After this, he featured in 'Dekh Bhai Dekh' and 'Deshdrohi 2' and then distanced himself from Bollywood. He was last seen in a Nepali film named 'Megha', which was also his debut film in Nepal.

How does Siddhartha Koirala look now?

Siddhartha Koirala is not very active on social media. He has an account, but it is private. However, his sister Manisha Koirala does not forget to share his pictures on special occasions. Recently, on the occasion of Siddhartha's birthday, Manisha shared some of his pictures, in which he looked quite changed. Siddharth's pictures in Nepali look were much discussed on social media and also went viral.

