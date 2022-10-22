Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepak Singh to produce Yogendra Singh Yadav biopic titled 'Bravo Yadav'

While Bollywood is set to bring many more biopics in the coming year, one of them is of Captain Subedar Yogendra Shri Yadav Ji, India’s youngest Param Vir Chakra Recipient. Actress Chitrangada Singh and producer Deepak Singh are all set to back the film titled 'Bravo Yadav'. The film is an adaption of the book ‘Bravo Yadav’ penned by Dr. Singh himself. The biopic celebrates the courage of Yogendra Singh Yadav, who is now a retired commissioned officer in the Indian Army, as a brave warrior and patriot, surviving the battle of Tiger Hill and his contributions towards India’s victory against Pakistan.

The book has been written by Deepak Singh who has produced films like Soorma, Tiger, Bad President and others. Deepak Singh can’t emphasize enough how essential it is today to create meaningful cinema and something that people can easily relate to. “Today, where content is easily available on various OTT platforms, people hardly have any recall value for films and series as there are too many of them. In such cases, producers and filmmakers must focus on building strong content and storyline for a project and ensure to make it relatable to the audiences,” he highlights.

In 2018, he had produced the Bollywood film “Soorma,” starring Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu, based on the life of hockey player Sandeep Singh, who is now a Sports Minister in Haryana. It was made under the banner of SONY PICTURES and CS FILMS. “Tiger” is the Hollywood film he produced based on the subject of human rights, with Sir Mickey Rourke and Janel parish in collaboration with R3M Canada, partnering with JK Liv In foundation (Matthew McConaughey) to promote it worldwide. Deepak Singh also produced “The Bad President,” based on the life of Donald Trump, associating with Young & Free Films LA.

Currently, he is travelling across film festivals to showcase his recently written and directed content-based short film on the emotional bond of a brother-sister in Cannes, Sundance, Los Angles, and other film festivals worldwide. “The Black Prince” was marketed and promoted by him, a film produced by Brillstein Entertainment, a Brad Pitt and company.

On the other hand, Deepak Singh is also set to produce a biopic on the world famous body builder and fitness trainer Kiran Dembla. The movies will be tiotled The Fitness Machine. Dembla s a world-famous bodybuilding champion and she’s also a celebrity fitness trainer to actors like Taapsee Pannu, SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, and many other popular celebrities.

Latest Entertainment News