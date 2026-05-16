Dananeer, Pakistani actress who starred in 'Dhurandhar's reply' Mera Lyari, gets trolled online; know why

New Delhi:

Pakistani actress Dananeer Mobeen, who went viral online with her Pawri Ho Rahi Hai video, rose to fame with Muhabbat Gumshuda Meri, a hit Pakistani drama from 2023. She also had a superhit drama last year with Pakistan's heart-throb Ahad Raza Mir in the form of Meem Se Mohabbat.

However, the actress came into the spotlight in India when she featured in the recently released film Mera Lyari, the movie said to be Pakistan's reply to India’s Dhurandhar. Though the film failed to make a mark at the Pakistani box office, the actress is still trending, but this time for the wrong reasons.

Why is Dananeer being trolled?

A recent interview of Dananeer went viral online, and a segment of it has infuriated X users. In the video, the actress is asked to name an overrated film in her opinion, and she quickly names Devdas. Moreover, Dananeer claimed that the film promotes alcoholism.

"What is the story, guys? Can someone break it down for me, please? There is an alcoholic, there is a woman who has no self respect, and then there is a woman who is forced upon a man. What is happening, and why is it a classic? Okay, I understand the grandeur, the grand sets, clothes and all, but why are we glamorising alcoholism? Where is the story?" the actress said in the video.

X reactions

The video did not sit well with X users, and they were quick to point out that Devdas does not promote alcoholism, as alcoholism is the reason Dev dies. Moreover, Paro marries another man for the sake of her self respect. See some reactions here:

Devdas is one of the most remade films in India

Devdas, written by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay in 1917, has been adapted into films 15 to 20 times in Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Assamese and Malayalam, since 1928. Some of the important Hindi adaptations came out in 1936, 1955 and 2002. These films featured major stars like Dilip Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan in lead roles.

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