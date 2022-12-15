Critics Choice Awards: RRR rules with five nominations; to compete with Avatar 2 for Best Picture | Full list

Critics Choice Awards: Days after 'RRR' bagged two Golden Globe nominations, the period action film on marked history for securing five nods at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards including Best Picture and Best Director. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, the movie is also nominated in the Best Foreign Language Film, Best Song for Telugu track 'Naatu Naatu', and Best Visual Effects categories.
The nominations were announced by the Los Angeles-based Critics Choice Association on its official website. The makers of "RRR" thanked the jury in a statement shared on the film's official Twitter page. "#RRRMovie has been nominated in 5 categories for the prestigious @CriticsChoice Awards. Thanking the Jury for recognising #RRR. #CriticsChoiceAwards," the post read.
"RRR" director SS Rajamouli will compete with James Cameron ("Avatar: The Way of Water"), Damien Chazelle ("Babylon"), Todd Field ("Tar"), Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert ("Everything Everywhere At Once"), Martin McDonagh ("The Banshees of Inisherin"), Sarah Polley ("Women Talking"), Gina Prince-Bythewood ("The Woman King"), and Steven Spielberg ("The Fabelmans") in the Best Director category.
See the full list of nominees here:
BEST PICTURE
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- RRR
- Tár
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
BEST ACTOR
- Austin Butler – Elvis
- Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale
- Paul Mescal – Aftersun
- Bill Nighy – Living
BEST ACTRESS
- Cate Blanchett – Tár
- Viola Davis – The Woman King
- Danielle Deadwyler – Till
- Margot Robbie – Babylon
- Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST DIRECTOR
- James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water
- Damien Chazelle – Babylon
- Todd Field – Tár
- Baz Luhrmann – Elvis
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Sarah Polley – Women Talking
- Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
- SS Rajamouli – RRR
- Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Paul Dano – The Fabelmans
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Jessie Buckley – Women Talking
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Janelle Monáe – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
BEST SONG
- Carolina – Where the Crawdads Sing
- Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick
- Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Naatu Naatu – RRR
- New Body Rhumba – White Noise
BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS
- Frankie Corio – Aftersun
- Jalyn Hall – Till
- Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans
- Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy
- Banks Repeta – Armageddon Time
- Sadie Sink – The Whale
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
- Todd Field – Tár
- Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner – The Fabelmans
- Charlotte Wells – Aftersun
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Russell Carpenter – Avatar: The Way of Water
- Roger Deakins – Empire of Light
- Florian Hoffmeister – Tár
- Janusz Kaminski – The Fabelmans
- Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick
- Linus Sandgren – Babylon
BEST COMEDY
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Bros
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Triangle of Sadness
- The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- The Woman King
- Women Talking
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
- Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale
- Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
- Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said
- Sarah Polley – Women Talking
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- RRR
- Top Gun: Maverick
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
- Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
- Wendell & Wild
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
- Close
- Decision to Leave
- RRR
BEST SCORE
- Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
- Michael Giacchino – The Batman
- Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár
- Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking
- Justin Hurwitz – Babylon
- John Williams – The Fabelmans
The Critics Choice Awards 2023 will be presented on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles.