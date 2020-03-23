COVID-19 Effect: Theatres in Australia, New Zealand and Fiji close till May 2020

The sudden outbreak of the pandemic coronavirus has brought everything to a standstill. Flights have been canceled, lockdowns have been imposed, shootings have canceled, and much more. In addition to the same, cinema houses in Australia, New Zealand, and Fiji have been asked to shut down for eight weeks till May 2020. Theatre companies like Event Cinema, Village and Hoyts are also amongst those who decided who remain closed. This will also cause a dent to the Bollywood film industry as no new film will release in the international market till May.

Trade Analyst Taran Aadarsh took to Twitter to announce the same and wrote, "#BreakingNews: ALL theatres [Event, Village] shut for 8 weeks *till May-end* 2020 in #Australia, #NZ, #Fiji... NO new release in that region *till May-end*... Hoyts shut too. FYI: #Indian filmmakers, distributors, Studios. #Sooryavanshi #83TheFilm #Radhe #LaxmmiBomb #CoolieNo1."

The statement from Event cinemas said that they've temporarily closed their theaters across New Zealand due to coronavirus. Their statement read, "Due to Government restrictions in relation to the occupation of indoor venues as a response to the public health risks associated with Coronavirus for both customers and staff, Event Cinemas New Zealand has announced all Event Cinemas, the Embassy Theatre and Rialto Cinemas (Newmarket and Dunedin) will temporarily close from today, 23 March 2020."

Talking about the scenario in India, the Government has instructed theatres to remain closed till March 31. However, in case the situation doesn’t come under control, the deadline will be extended further.