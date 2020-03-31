COVID-19 effect: Release of Morbius, Ghostbusters sequel and others postponed

Jason Reitman's Ghostbusters: Afterlife has moved from July 10, 2020, to March 5 next year.

Big-budget Hollywood films continue to be pushed back or postponed indefinitely in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The latest in line include "Morbius", "Ghostbusters: Afterlife", "Uncharted" and "Peter Rabbit 2". These films, from Sony Pictures, will now release in 2021, reports variety.com. Jason Reitman's "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" has moved from July 10, 2020, to March 5, 2021; Jared Leto's "Morbius" has been pushed back from July 31, 2020, to March 19, 2021; Tom Holland-starring video game adaptation "Uncharted" went from March 5, 2021, to October 8, 2021; and "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway" moved from August 7, 2020, to January 15, 2021.

An untitled Sony/Marvel movie was also delayed from October 8, 2021.

Virtually every major Sony title was moved out of 2020, with the exception of Kevin Hart drama "Fatherhood" -- which moved up to October 23, 2020 from January 15, 2021. Tom Hanks' World War II drama "Greyhound" was taken off the schedule indefinitely from its June release.

Warner Bros. is also postponing "Wonder Woman 1984" to August 14 instead of June 5. The studio also indefinitely pulled "In the Heights" -- an adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical that was due out June 26 as well as "Scoob", an animated film based on "Scooby-Doo" characters that had been set for May 15.

Other major titles that have been taken off the schedule in recent weeks include Disney's "Black Widow" and "Mulan", Universal's "Fast & Furious" entry "Fast 9", James Bond follow-up "No Time to Die" and Paramount's "A Quiet Place" sequel.