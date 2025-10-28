Content creator claims Amitabh Bachchan gifts Rs 10,000 cash and sweets to staff for Diwali, video goes viral A video claiming to reveal the gifts Amitabh Bachchan gave his staff for Diwali has gone viral on the internet. In the video, a staff member confirms that they received Rs 10,000 in cash along with a box of sweets. Watch the video here.

Diwali, also known as the festival of lights, is a time when people across the country exchange gifts. Every year, Bollywood stars celebrate the festival by giving presents to their staff members. This time, however, a video linked to Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan has caught everyone's attention. For the unversed, a few days after Diwali, a video claiming to reveal the gifts distributed by Big B went viral on the internet.

The now-viral clip, shared by content creator Sagar Thakur on his Instagram handle, was reportedly filmed outside Amitabh Bachchan’s Juhu residence on Diwali day. The video shows the creator speaking to several individuals he identifies as the actor's staff members. In the clip, he says, "Sweets are being distributed here. This is Big B's house," before asking them what gifts they received.

In response, they reveal that, along with boxes of sweets, they were given Rs 10,000 in cash.

The video has garnered 891k views, over 8 thousand likes and hundreds of comments ever since it was uploaded.

Amitabh Bachchan's work front

The 83-year-old actor Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the action thriller film Vettaiyan alongside Rajinikanth and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The movie was directed by TJ Gnanavel. He is currently hosting Sony TV's hit quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati season 17. For the unversed, the television show airs Monday to Friday at 9 PM and can be watched on the Sony LIV platform.

He was also part of Nag Ashwin's action epic film, Kalki 2898 AD, which was also released in 2024. The movie also features Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas and others in the key roles. In this movie, the senior actor played the iconic role of Ashwattama.

