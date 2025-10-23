KBC 17: Ishit Bhatt's gentle request to Amitabh Bachchan for a photo goes viral after backlash | Watch KBC 17 contestant Ishit Bhatt has gone viral again, this time for a softer video requesting Amitabh Bachchan for a photo after facing backlash over her earlier remarks. A few days back, the fifth-grader apologised for his conduct on the show.

New Delhi:

Ishit Bhatt, the 10-year-old Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 contestant wearing a yellow T-shirt underneath a red hoodie, was the talk of the nation all through October. The reason? His curt replies to the show's host, Amitabh Bachchan, didn't go down well with a majority of viewers, who took to social media and labelled him "the most hated kid". An apology from Ishit soon followed.

Amid this, a new video of Ishit Bhatt has emerged, which showed his relatively softer side. The video is going viral amid massive backlash on the kid.

Which new video of KBC 17 contestant Ishit Bhatt is going viral?

After Ishit Bhatt's “I’m familiar with the rules, so don’t explain them to me" clip from Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 went viral, another segment from the show featuring the young contestant is doing rounds on web. It showed him gently requesting Amitabh Bachchan for a photo. Looking solemn, he was also seen telling the legendary actor that he won't be able to fulfill his desire of clicking a photo with him if he exits the show midway.

Big B, as he is fondly called, considered his request and at once, got up from his seat and posed for a photo together. Watch the video here:

KBC 17 contestant Ishit Bhatt issues apology

An Instagram profile with the username @auzez.18 also contained a statement, wherein Ishit Bhatt apologised for his behaviour and shared that he has learned a huge lesson. The note reads: "Hello everyone, I want to sincerely apologize for my behaviour on Kaun Banega Crorepati. I know many people felt hurt, disappointed, or disrespected by the way I spoke, and I truly regret it. At that moment, I got nervous and my attitude came out completely wrong. It wasn’t my intention to be rude - I respect Amitabh Bachchan sir and the entire KBC team deeply (sic)."

It continued, "I’ve learned a big lesson about how words and actions reflect who we are, especially on such a big platform. I promise to be more humble, respectful, and thoughtful in the future. Thank you to everyone who still supported me and gave me a chance to learn from this mistake. - The KBC Boy." It can't be confirmed whether it's Ishit's official Instagram page.

Why did Ishit Bhatt court controversy on KBC 17?

In the viral KBC 17 episode, Ishit Bhatt boldly cut off Amitabh Bachchan, stating, “I’m familiar with the rules, so don’t explain them to me.” Showcasing his confidence, he even hastened through his responses before the Sholay star could announce the options, exclaiming, “Hey, lock in the answer.”

However, Ishit's surge of overconfidence was fairly short-lived. After easily answering the first four questions, he faltered on the fifth one, valued at Rs 25,000, which pertained to the Ramayana. He had to leave the hotseat, without earning a penny from the show.

The young contestant's stance on KBC 17 raised multiple questions on parenting. "Very satisfying ending! Not saying this about the kid, but the parents. If you can't teach your kids humility, patience and manners, they turn out to be such rude overconfident lot. Not winning a single rupee will surely pinch them for a long time," read a post on X.

Also read: KBC 17's Ishit Bhatt apologises after massive backlash on Amitabh Bachchan's show: 'I’ve learned a big lesson'