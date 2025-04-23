Commando to Maharaj, a look at Jaideep Ahlawat's villainous roles ahead of Jewel Thief release Jaideep Ahlawat is counted among the most talented actors of Bollywood. He is in the news these days for the film 'Jewel Thief'. But before the Netflix film's release, have a look at the list of films, where Jaideep was seen in a negative role.

New Delhi:

One of Bollywood's best actors in the current lot, Jaideep Ahlawat, is ready to entertain the audience with his new film 'Jewel Thief'. Saif Ali Khan and Nikita Dutta will also be seen in lead roles with him in this film. The special thing is that this film will not be released in theatres, but directly on the OTT platform Netflix. The enthusiasm among the audience for this film seems high. Meanwhile, today we will talk about those brilliant negative characters of Jaideep Ahlawat, which gave him a distinct identity in the industry.

Commando

Jaideep Ahlawat played the role of a dreaded villain in the film 'Commando'. His clash with Vidyut Jammwal in this action-packed film was worth watching. Jaideep's character was so strong that he brought life to every scene with his acting. His dangerous smile and role of a cold-hearted villain left a deep impression on the audience. This film established Jaideep as a reliable villain.

An Action Hero

In 'An Action Hero', Jaideep once again showed the magic of his acting as a villain. In this film, he played a cunning and dangerous character who was after Ayushmann Khurrana's character. Jaideep's speciality was that he presented this role in a light-hearted manner, but still his fear remained in the hearts of the audience. Fans liked his comic timing and villainy in this film.

Baaghi 3

In ‘Baaghi 3’, Jaideep played the role of a dangerous terrorist opposite Tiger Shroff. His role in this action film was small but impactful. Jaideep left his mark even in his limited screen time and proved that he can make any character memorable.

Maharaj

In 'Maharaj', Jaideep Ahlawat played the role of a villain who misleads people in society with his strength and cunning. This film was based on a true incident. The actor played his character so truthfully that the audience was convinced of his acting. His dialogues and screen presence made this film even more special.

Also Read: After Ground Zero, Emraan Hashmi to portray another real life character, Yami Gautam to play Shah Bano Begum