After Ground Zero, Emraan Hashmi to portray another real life character, Yami Gautam to play Shah Bano Begum Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi will be seen in the film being made on the Shah Bano case, one of India’s most celebrated and controversial judgments.

Bollywood actors Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi will be seen together in a new film. This film will be based on the Shah Bano vs Ahmed Khan case (Supreme Court 1985). On the 40th anniversary of one of India’s most celebrated and controversial judgments, it has been revealed that in this movie, Yami Gautam will play the lead role in the film being made on the life of Shah Bano Begum. This case will show the struggle made for the rights of Muslim women in India.

Emraan will play Yami's husband in the upcoming film

According to the sources, the makers have chosen Emraan Hashmi to play the role of Yami Gautam's husband in this movie. He will be seen in the role of Ahmed Khan in the film. If reports are to be believed, the first schedule of shooting of this movie has also been completed. The time of 1970 will be shown in the film and Yami Gautam will be seen fighting for the rights of Muslim women.

What was the story of Shah Bano?

In 1978, 62-year-old Shah Bano, a mother of five children, was given triple talaq by her lawyer husband, Mohammed Ahmed Khan. When she sought alimony under Section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, he refused to pay her, citing Muslim personal law. The case reached the Supreme Court and in 1985, the court ruled that Section 125 applies to all Indian citizens and divorced women should receive alimony, regardless of their religion. The verdict was a landmark one, reinforcing the principles of gender justice and a secular Constitution.

On the work front

Talking about the work front, Yami Gautam was last seen in Dhoom Dhaam and Article 370. Yami Gautam's acting in Article 370 impressed people a lot. On the other hand, Emraan Hashmi is currently busy promoting his film Ground Zero. This film is also based on a true incident and he will be seen in the role of a BSF officer in the film. After Ground Zero, once again Emraan will be seen playing a real-life character on screen in the upcoming films. For the unversed, he was seen in Salman Khan's film 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

