Cocktail 2: Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika's character names revealed; first song teaser on April 8

New Delhi:

Cocktail 2 is easily among the most anticipated films of the year. Starring an ensemble cast of Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, the film is directed by Homi Adjania, who helmed the prequel in 2012, featuring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. Ahead of the film's release on June 19, 2026, the makers are gearing up to present the first look at the song, Jab Talak, on April 8. Apart from that, the names of the lead actors in the film were also revealed.

Cocktail 2 song first look out tomorrow, lead actors' names revealed

Kriti Sanon will be called Ally in Cocktail 2, followed by Rashmika Mandanna, who plays Diya. Shahid Kapoor's name is Kunal in the film. The first glimpse of their song, Jab Talak, will be out on Wednesday, April 8. "#JabTalak first look drops tomorrow! Tab talak, meet the gang, you beautiful people #Kunal #Diya #Ally #Cocktail2," wrote Maddock Films, while sharing new character posters from the film. Take a look:

Cocktail 2 first look was released with Dhurandhar: The Revenge

The much-awaited song from Cocktail 2, featuring Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor, was previously attached to Dhurandhar: The Revenge in theatres, giving audiences an early glimpse into the film’s world. The track, which showed Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in completely new avatars, quickly caught attention. The song's first look will be finally unveiled for the world on April 8.

Cocktail 2 was wrapped in January 2026

On January 31, Cocktail 2 makers announced that the film's shooting had wrapped. Filmmaker Homi Adjania shared a cheerful photo from the sets as the team gathered to celebrate the shoot's completion. In the picture, Shahid, Rashmika, Kriti Sanon and Homi Adajania were seen cutting a cake together. The image had the words, “#filmwrap Love you fools. Fun was had!" written on it. In the caption, the director wrote, “Cocktail2 shoot wrapped. I may be biased, but this one feels a tad special. Big love to my fab crew & cast for tolerating the absurdity that I am. Love you guys."

Cocktail 2 is produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

Also read: Cocktail 2: New posters of Shahid, Kriti, Rashmika's film out; here's when first song Jab Talak will release