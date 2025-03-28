'Citadel' actress Shruti Narayann clears confusion after being mistaken for Tamil star in video scandal Actress Shruti Narayann clarifies confusion after being mistakenly identified as Tamil actress Shruthi Narayan in an adult video scandal.

Actress Shruti Narayann, known for her role in Citadel: Honey Bunny, has clarified that she was mistakenly identified as Tamil actress Shruthi Narayan after her adult video scandal went viral. The confusion arose when several media outlets mistakenly used Shruti’s image and professional details while reporting on the controversy involving Shruthi Narayan, the Tamil TV actress.

In a statement issued by Shruti, she addressed the error and expressed her frustration over the mix-up. “I am Shruti Narayann, a Mumbai-based model/actor, who has acted in Citadel: Honey Bunny. Some media outlets have been using my image and profile in a story about a Tamil serial actress whose adult video has gone viral. Media should do a minimum level of diligence on whom they are reporting and not drag unrelated people into controversies,” she clarified.

The controversy began when explicit videos of Shruthi Narayan, a 24-year-old Tamil actress, were leaked online. In the wake of the leak, many media houses confused her with Shruti Narayann, attributing her work to the wrong actress. The leaked video, which has caused widespread discussions, was not related to Shruti Narayann, who has worked in several notable projects like Citadel: Honey Bunny and other modelling gigs. Shruthi Narayan, the actress whose videos were leaked, is best known for her role in the Tamil show Siragadikka Aasai.

In response to the controversy, Shruthi Narayan also took to Instagram to address the situation, claiming that the leaked video was not of her, but was a manipulated creation using AI technology. In a heartfelt post, Shruthi urged netizens to stop circulating the video, explaining the immense emotional toll it had on her and her family. “For you guys, spreading all these contents on me it's just a joke and fun content. But for me and my close ones this is a very hard situation for us. Especially for me it is a very difficult time, and it's a difficult situation to handle,” she shared on her Instagram Stories.

She further emphasised the emotional distress the video has caused, not just to her, but to her family, and pleaded for kindness. “I'm also a girl and I also have feelings, and my close ones also have feelings. You guys just make it worse and worse,” she wrote, ending her message with a request for others to reconsider spreading such content. "Please think before you share, would you want this to happen to your own mother, sister, or girlfriend?”

The confusion and subsequent reaction from both actresses highlight the need for accurate reporting, especially when sensitive issues like privacy breaches and online harassment are involved. As the situation unfolds, both Shruti Narayann and Shruthi Narayan hope for clarity and respect, urging fans and media alike to avoid further misunderstandings and harm.