Chinnu Pappu, Social media influencer, found dead in Kasaragod; police begin probe

Social media influencer Chinnu Pappu, a native of Adoor in Kasaragod, was found dead today. The body was found hanging in a rented quarters. She was rushed to a hospital, but doctors declared her dead upon admission. The police have initiated an investigation into this incident. She was just 24-year-old. It is significant to note that Chinnu was also known as Reshma. She and her husband had a love married but parted ways only a month ago. Their four-year-old child now stays with Reshma's parents in Adhur.

Who was Chinnu Pappu aka Reshma?

Chinnu Papu, a 24-year-old young influencer from rural Kasaragod, who had over 206,000 followers on Instagram, committed suicide on Monday. Born as Reshma, she hailed from Adhur in the Delampady panchayat. She was found hanging from the ceiling of her rented house at Uliyathadka, not far from the Kasaragod town, by neighbors around noon.

Chinnu Pappu's social media life

The news affected everyone, especially online and within Kasaragod. For instance, fellow content creator Gopikrishna, who makes content related to cars and technology, shared that he just could not believe that this individual, who smiled so much, was gone so quickly. The Police have registered the case of unnatural death. The body of the deceased will be handed over to her family after conducting the autopsy.

Chinnu Papu was a known face on Instagram, sharing bits of rural life, food, unknown spots, and Tulu culture. She used to post at least once a week or so, and her last post on the leafy vegetable was six days ago with almost 6,000 likes.

