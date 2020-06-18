Chhoti Si Asha: Rotary Club's humanitarian initiative to raise fund for children in need

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Humanitarian Initiative, Chhoti Si Asha- For Future of Children, joint endeavor by Rotary Club, Wizcraft Int.

A joint initiative by Rotary India, Rotary Club Of Bombay and Wizcraft International called Chhoti Si Asha has been launched for the future of disadvantaged children. The fundraiser is focused and committed to immediate relief projects as well as the creation of long-term projects in the area of nutrition, health, education and skill development. The needs of children as the most disadvantaged have become urgent in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Championing one of the key Rotary beliefs that children are our future and they deserve a better world than what we have, the Rs 200 crore fundraise has been launched to provide them everything they deserve.

Designed as a people’s initiative, Chhoti Si Asha- For Children in Need, the virtual fund-raiser event, will be a three-hour program, promoted on various media platforms and streamed LIVE on Sunday, 28th June, 2020. The virtual fund-raiser event program would include messages, high-quality performances of some of the most talented Indian stars. Singing, dancing, comedy and poetry, alongside heartfelt appeals by celebrities would be featured as part of the entertainment program. Most importantly, the program would also shine a light on the real-life heroes, highlighting their Real Stories celebrating their humanitarian work and their change-making efforts. Furthermore, supporting the people’s initiative would be key government dignitaries as well. Chhoti Si Asha will also showcase the work done by COVID warriors and health workers sharing how the country stepped up celebrating the spirit of solidarity and togetherness.

Through the efforts of the fund-raiser event, Chhoti Si Asha- For Children in Need, a minimum of Rs 200 crore will be committed towards the work being undertaken for COVID-19 relief.

Speaking on the initiative, Rotary International President Nominee, Shekhar Mehta said, “Rotary is celebrating 100 years in India. So our initiatives too have become big in Literacy, Water and Sanitation, Health, Environment and Disaster management. Our COVID related work is at Rs.200 crore including Rs.105 crore to the PM CARES Fund. "Chhoti Si Asha" is our effort to help children with education, nutrition and health. Under our Building the Nation initiative Rotary India has partnered with Government of India to help provide online content for class 1 to 12 for several crore children."

The primary mover of this initiative, Rotary Club of Bombay, is led by its President Preeti Mehta and Past President, Sandip Agarwalla. Preeti Mehta said, “I am extremely delighted that our 91-year-old Rotary Club of Bombay is playing a pivotal role in this fund-raiser. It has been our consistent view and approach to remove the tag of ‘underprivileged’ from all our poor young and that is our privilege. The crying need of the hour is to ensure that our children emerge, not only literate, but truly educated and developed in a healthy and holistic way to lead a fulfilling life. We are reminded of our people’s President late A. P. J. Abdul Kalam’s book ‘Ignited Minds’.”

Speaking on the initiative, Sabbas Joseph, Co-Founder & Director, Wizcraft International, said “We are humbled to partner with the Rotary team to create the Chhoti Si Asha fund-raiser for children in need. We are committed to employing our ideas, experience and relationships towards leading the initiative for the benefit of children who represent our future and help avert the human tragedy that’s unfolding.”

This is a people’s initiative and everyone would be able to support and donate through a donation link during the event and all funds will go directly to projects related to children and COVID-19 relief.

Rotary India and Rotary Club of Bombay are committed to work across different aspects to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. 3 lakh Rotary families and their partner organisations are committing large resources towards the work that is underway.

Through the funds being raised, the following work is underway:

a. Short and long-term projects to benefit children in the areas of nutrition, health, education and skill development.

b. Providing 1 crore Masks

c. Medical supply and equipment worth Rs.25 crores

d. More than 100,000 PPE kits

e. More than 100 lakh people would be provided meals, shelter and medical facilities.

