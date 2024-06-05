Chandrika Ravi becomes first Indian woman to host American radio show | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : CHANDRIKA RAVI'S INSTAGRAM Chandrika Ravi is an India origin Australian actress

India-origin Australian actress Chandrika Ravi will soon be seen on an American talk show. She will host an American talk show called 'The Chandrika Ravi Show'. In this show, she will be seen sharing her experiences and struggles. Inspired by her struggle, Rooks Avenue Radio founder Sammy Chand has given her this opportunity. On her experience with the show, Chandrika said, "It has been a great experience, but it was also a little stressful. Being behind the camera is a new experience compared to my years of acting. People will be able to see me in my real form".

Becomes the first Indian woman to host an American radio show

The actress is very excited about this show. She has been deeply involved in every aspect of the show. "I have been working on my talk show for the last few years. For a long time I was hoping to bring it to life, and now I have finally achieved success," she said. Chandrika is also the co-producer of the show. The show will be aired on iHeart Radio, one of the largest networks in the US. This show has made her the first Indian woman to host a radio show in the US.

On becoming the first Indian woman to host a radio show in the US, she smiles and says, "I may be the first, but I will not be the last. I can't wait to share this show with the world. Getting a platform to express who I am in my personal life and use my voice is like a reward for me." The Chandrika Ravi Show will be aired every Thursday at 7:30 am India time on iHeart Radio and Rukus Avenue Radio. The full episode will be uploaded on YouTube every Friday.

