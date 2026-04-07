Chand Mera Dil teaser out: Ananya Panday, Lakshya promise a turbulent 'road to love'

New Delhi:

Ananya Panday and Lakshya are starring in Chand Mera Dil, a film on romance, passion and challenges. After sharing intriguing posters from the film, the makers have finally shared the teaser of Chand Mera Dil. Backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, the film is slated for release on May 22.

Chand Mera Dil teaser out

The teaser of Ananya Panday and Lakshya's film starts with love, intimacy and an idea of a happy, passionate relationship. However, the story suddenly takes a turn into rage and sadness. "Not every first love, gets a second chance. Come witness Aarav & Chandni’s road to love! In cinemas 22nd May, worldwide," reads the logline of the film. Watch the teaser of Chand Mera Dil here:

This is a developing story.