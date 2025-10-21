'Chand ghadiyan jee leta hoon': Asrani's emotional post for the late Kader Khan goes viral Legendary actor Asrani passed away on October 20, 2025. An Instagram post from a week ago, in which Asrani remembers his friend and late actor Kader Khan, has resurfaced online. Watch the post here.

Legendary actor Govardhan Asrani, best known as Asrani, breathed his last on Monday, October 20, 2025. The news of his demise has left the entertainment industry in deep shock. Several actors from the industry, like Akshay Kumar, Rajpal Yadav and others paid their heartfelt tributes to Asrani on the social media platform X.

Amid all this, an old post of Asrani remembering his friend and late actor Kader Khan has resurfaced online. For the unversed, the emotional video was shared on October 12, 2025, almost a week before Asrani's death.

Asrani's emotional post for late Kader Khan resurfaces

Asrani captioned the post, "Miss you Kadar Khan Shahab." Additionally, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor pinned a comment on the Instagram post in Hindi, which translates to, "Where the world asks you to change, a true friend is the one who accepts you just the way you are."

Notably, the video features Kader Khan saying, "Main Lab-e-Shikwa ko si leta hu, Chand ghadiyan hai yu he jee leta hu, Magar ek baar samjh leta hu jise dost ka haath, Phir us haath se zeher bhi pee leta hu."

Asrani's heartfelt post for Kader Khan expresses how deeply he misses his longtime friend and colleague. The post quickly garnered attention from social media users, touching the hearts of fans and fellow actors alike, who have fond memories of the duo's unforgettable on-screen and off-screen chemistry.

Film industry mourns Asrani's demise

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar expresses his grief over the loss of his co-star Asrani. His X post reads, "Speechless with grief at the passing of Asrani ji. We had just shared the warmest of hugs just a week back at the shoot of Haiwaan. Bahot pyare insaan the…he had the most legendary comic timing. From all my cult films Hera Pheri to Bhagam Bhag to De Dana Dan, Welcome and now our unreleased Bhoot Bangla and Haiwaan…I had worked and learned so much from him. What an absolute loss to our industry. God bless you Asrani Sir, for giving us a million reasons to laugh. Om Shanti."

Renowned actor Rajpal Yadav shared a heartfelt post on X, writing, "Asrani Sahab, aapki ek lambi inning ke kuch filmon ka hissa hone ka saubhagya mujhe mila. Chahe Bhool Bhulaiya ho, Dhol ho, ya humari akhri film Bhoot Bangla ho, harr scene ko hit karne mein aapka vishesh yogdan raha hai."

Asrani's known films

Veteran actor Asrani was best known for his versatile acting and comedic timing. His known films include ‘Sholay’, ‘Welcome’, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, ‘Dhol’, ‘Dhamaal’, ‘Chup Chup Ke’, ‘Malamaal Weekly’, and others. It must be noted that the actor will be seen posthumously in films like ‘Bhoot Bangla’ and ‘Haiwaan’.

