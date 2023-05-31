BTS Jungkook and BLACKPINK Lisa's edited video leaves fans furious; netizens say 'stop this madness'

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/AZZA HR BTS Jungkook and BLACKPINK Lisa's edited video leaves fans furious

BTS Jungkook and BLACKPINK Lisa are frequently rumored to be dating. While there is no confirmation or proof that the duo has been in a relationship at any point in time, many fans love to believe the same and put them together in edited videos and photos. A few similar videos have gone viral on the internet in which a social media user has photoshopped Jungkook and Lisa together and insinuated that the duo is in love. This has not gone down well with the fans who are furious.

BTS Jungkook and BLACKPINK Lisa in a now-viral video on YouTube can be seen sitting together and the BTS member is caressing Lisa's hand. However, it is obvious that the video is edited that it is made after combining two separate videos of BTS members and BLACKPINK members. Another video shows a montage of photoshopped pictures of JK and Lisa together posing for selfies and hugging each other.

Reacting to the videos, a user said, "Can they stop being delusional? Why are they lying? Why they keep setting up their own fave?" Another tweeted, "Stop this madness we cannot have lisakook behaviour in this house." A third user said, "Free Jungkook, Free Lisa." Many fans also demanded BigHit to take action against these rumours.

Meanwhile, Jungkook and other members of the BTS will be celebrating 10 years of BTS in June. The boy band made its debut on June 13, 2013 and on its 10th anniversary; Seoul will turn purple. Major landmarks in Seoul will be turned purple in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Kpop boyband since its debut. BTS Festa 2023 will be held from June 12 to June 25 in Seoul, BigHit Music announced.

BigHit also announced that on the occasion of BTS' tenth anniversary, a new digital single 'Take Two' will be released on June 9. The title Take Two, suggests BTS members moving onto their 2nd chapter after the 1st chapter of a decade-long journey as artists.

Soon after the announcement, 'BTS Is Coming' started trending on Twitter. For the song, SUGA participated in the overall production of the track with RM and Jhope participating in the songwriting.

