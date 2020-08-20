Image Source : FILE IMAGE Breaking News: Mumbai Police will no longer conduct parallel investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput case

According to Maharashtra government sources, the Mumbai Police will no longer conduct a parallel investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput case. Furthermore, the Mumbai Police will hand over the necessary documents to CBI and will support them fully. The Maharashtra government will also not file any review petition in the case. The CBI has already formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) which will begin its investigation in the case in Mumbai. The team, comprising two SPs and one investigating officer, will reportedly reach Mumbai soon.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, on Wednesday, hinted at paralled probe and said, "We welcome the Supreme Court judgement. We shall extend whatever help is needed to the CBI. We will examine the (verdict's) Para 34 and think about it (parallel probe)." He lauded the city police and said, "It is also a matter of pride for Mumbai Police that the Supreme Court observed there is no fault found in their investigation under CrPC's Section 174."

