Brad Arnold, lead singer of 3 Doors Down, dies at 47 after battling cancer Brad Arnold, the lead singer of the rock band 3 Doors Down, best known for the hit song 'Kryptonite', passed away on Saturday at the age of 47. He had been battling Stage 4 kidney cancer. The band confirmed his death in an official statement.

Brad Arnold, the lead vocalist of the rock band 3 Doors Down, died on Saturday, February 7, 2026. His death comes just months after he publicly revealed that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 kidney cancer. Fans expressed their grief over the singer’s demise on social media. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Sanderford.

Taking to the official Instagram handle, the rock band issued an official statement confirming the news of Brad's passing. For the unversed, Brad was also the founding member, vocalist, and original drummer of 3 Doors Down. The band said the singer passed away peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by his loved ones.

Brad Arnold dies at 47: Band issues official statement

The note read, "With heavy hearts, we share the news that Brad Arnold, founder, lead singer, and songwriter of 3 Doors Down, passed away on Saturday, February 7th, at the age of 47. With his beloved wife Jennifer and his family by his side, he passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, in his sleep after his courageous battle with cancer (sic)."

The statement further added, "As a founding member, vocalist, and original drummer of 3 Doors Down, Brad helped redefine mainstream rock music, blending post-grunge accessibility with emotionally direct songwriting and lyrical themes that resonated with everyday listeners. Brad’s songwriting became a cultural touchstone for a generation, producing some of the most enduring hits of the 2000s, including the band’s breakout hit, "Kryptonite", which he wrote in his math class when he was just 15 years old. His music reverberated far beyond the stage, creating moments of connection, joy, faith, and shared experiences that will live on long after the stages he performed on (sic)."

"Above all, he was a devoted husband to Jennifer, and his kindness, humor, and generosity touched everyone fortunate enough to know him. Those closest to him will remember not only his talent, but his warmth, humility, faith, and deep love for his family and friends. The family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time and kindly asks that their privacy be respected. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered (sic)," the note added.

About Brad Arnold's famous work and family

Brad Arnold was known for his work on films such as American Pie, Corky Romano, and The Staircase. He married Terika Roberts in 2001, and the couple divorced in 2007. He later married Jennifer Sanderford in 2009.

