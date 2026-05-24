Box Office Report [May 23, 2026]: Krishnavataram, Chand Mera Dil, Drishyam 3, Karuppu and others

New Delhi:

Currently, several films are playing in theaters. On Saturday, the collections for almost all these films witnessed a rise. Chand Mera Dil was released on Friday. Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 is also among the new release. Alongside these titles, films such as Karuppu, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do and Raja Shivaji are also running in theaters.

Let's take a look at the collections for each of them for Saturday and let's know if the weekend was fruitful for this films or not.

Chand Mera Dil

Starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, the film Chand Mera Dil was released on May 22. On its second day, the film collected Rs 3.65 crore. On its opening day, the film had earned Rs 3 crore. The film's total collection has now reached Rs 6.65 crore. It remains to be seen how much the film manages to earn on Sunday.

Drishyam 3

Starring Mohanlal, the film 'Drishyam 3' was released in theaters on May 21. On Saturday, it benefited from the weekend surge. On its third day, it collected Rs 13.7 crore. On Friday, its collection stood at Rs 11.05 crore. The film had made a spectacular start at the box office with an opening figure of Rs 15.85 crore. The film's total collection has now reached Rs 40.60 crore.

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Ayushmann Khurrana's film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which features three female leads, collected Rs 2.77 crore on its ninth day, Saturday. In its first week, the film had earned Rs 29 crore. On Friday, it had earned just Rs 1.35 crore. Consequently, the film's total collection has now reached Rs 33.12 crore.

Karuppu

Suriya's film Karuppu is also creating a buzz at the box office. On Saturday, it collected Rs 12.20 crore. On Friday, it collected Rs 7.80 crore. Its total collection has now reached Rs 133.85 crore.

Krishnavataram Part 1

The film Krishnavataram: Part 1, which depicts Lord Krishna's heart and its its stories, continues its run into its third week. On Saturday, it earned Rs 1.40 crore. On Friday, it had earned Rs 75 lakh. The film's total earnings have now reached Rs 26.87 crore.

Raja Shivaji

Riteish Deshmukh’s film Raja Shivaji has completed three weeks at the box office and is now continuing its run into the fourth week. On its 23rd day, the fourth Saturday, the film earned Rs 1.37 crore. The film's total collection has now reached Rs 90.77 crore.

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