Cannes 2026 closing ceremony: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan exudes power and elegance in all-white look

New Delhi:

Fans eagerly await a glimpse of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's looks at Cannes. Her poise, style, and fashion sense invariably dominate the headlines. At Cannes 2026, Aishwarya completely stole the spotlight with her appearance. While her blue gown from Amit Aggarwal was undeniably stunning, she subsequently appeared in a bossy avatar for the Cannes closing ceremony.

Moreover, her second look in the powder pink gown with drape from Sophie Couture was also loved by all. She was styled by Mohit Rai.

Aishwarya Rai's feather moment

The actress was seen in a white pantsuit, which she paired with a feather wrap stole. She completed this look with minimal makeup and a middle-parted hairstyle. This white pantsuit ensemble of hers was quite refreshing and truly unparalleled. The outfit was designed by Chinese designer Cheney Chan.

Whenever the actress steps onto the Cannes red carpet, her name, reverberates everywhere. The paparazzi were once again seen calling her name in unison. Her look in the blue gown had also gone viral earlier. With that gown, too, she had carried a stole and paired it with diamond jewelry. Aishwarya completed that look with a side-parted hairstyle.

Aaradhya's Cannes look

Aishwarya arrived at Cannes accompanied by her daughter, Aaradhya. Aaradhya's look also garnered significant attention; she was seen wearing a red silk gown, which she paired with a matching drape. Aaradhya completed her look with red lipstick and a side-parted hairstyle. Wherever Aishwarya goes, her daughter Aaradhya is often by her side; Aishwarya has been bringing Aaradhya along to Cannes for several years now.

On the work front, Aishwarya appeared in both parts of the film Ponniyin Selvan in 2022 and 2023. She played the role of Nandini in the film. Aishwarya's role was widely appreciated. As of now, there are no updates regarding Aishwarya's new projects.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's second Cannes 2026 look in powder pink gown is pure elegance