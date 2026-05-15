Box Office Report [May 14, 2026]: Krishnavataram, Dadi Ki Shaadi, Raja Shivaji, Bhooth Bangla and Dhurandhar 2

New Delhi:

Currently, several Bollywood films are vying for attention at the box office. While some films have won the hearts of the audience, others have left viewers disappointed. At this moment, films such as Krishnavataram, Dadi Ki Shaadi, Raja Shivaji, Bhoot Bangla and Dhurandhar 2 are running in theaters. Let's see how Thursday turned out for all these films, who emerged victorious in the race for collections, and whose earnings remained confined to the lakhs?

Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam)

Krishnavataram Part 1 is based on a specific chapter from the life of Lord Krishna. The film was well-received by critics. In terms of box office performance, the film earned Rs 1.45 crore on Thursday, marking its 8th day of release. In comparison, it had earned Rs 1.50 crore on its 7th day. The film's total collection has now reached Rs 13.52 crore. While the film continues to earn in the crores during its first week, a further surge in collections is expected over the upcoming weekend.

Dadi Ki Shaadi

On its seventh day of release, the film Dadi Ki Shaadi earned Rs 44 lakh. On the sixth day, it had earned Rs 45 lakh. The film's total collection to date stands at Rs 5.34 crore. Within just one week of its release, the film's daily earnings have dropped to the range of lakhs. The film features actors such as Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma.

Raja Shivaji

It has been two weeks since Raja Shivaji, a film directed by and starring Riteish Deshmukh, was released in theaters. The film has been produced in both Marathi and Hindi languages. On Thursday, marking its 14th day of release, the film earned Rs 1.90 crore. Meanwhile, on its 13th day, the film collected Rs 1.90 crore. The total collection for Raja Shivaji has now reached Rs 76.95 crore. As of now, the film has still not managed to join the Rs 100-crore club.

Bhooth Bangla

Akshay Kumar’s film Bhoot Bangla added Rs 1.25 crore to its earnings on its 28th day of release. Notably, the film had collected the exact same amount on its 27th day as well. The total collection for Akshay's film has now reached Rs 164.30 crore. This comedy film continues to resonate with audiences.

Ek Din and Dhurandhar 2's collection

Ek Din is struggling at the box office. On Wednesday, marking its 14th day of release, the film earned just Rs 1 lakh. Consequently, its total collection to date stands at Rs 3.83 crore. The film features Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan and South Indian actress Sai Pallavi in ​​the lead roles.

Dhurandhar 2 completed 57 days in theaters. The movie continues to generate revenue at the box office, having earned Rs 42 lakh on its 57th day. The film’s total collection has now reached Rs 1,144.56 crore, making it the highest-grossing film in Bollywood history. Furthermore, its worldwide earnings have reached Rs 1,846.92 crore.

Also Read: Factcheck: Has Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2 dropped on OTT? Know here