Box Office Report: Know Salman Khan, Aamir Khan's Andaz Apna Apna's day 2 collection The film 'Andaz Apna Apna', which was re-released in theatres after three decades, is doing well at the box office. Let us know how much the film has earned in two days.

New Delhi:

One of Bollywood's most famous comedy films, 'Andaz Apna Apna', is once again making a splash in theatres. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film has been re-released on April 25, 2025. This cult classic starring Aamir Khan and Salman Khan made a great collection at the box office on the second day of its release. Let us know how much this film has collected in just two years.

Andaz Apna Apna day 2 collection

'Andaz Apna Apna' started its second innings with earnings of Rs 25 lakh on the first day. It was a good start for the re-release. On the second day, the film performed even better and collected Rs 30 lakh. With this, the film's total earnings have now reached Rs 55 lakh.

Return to theatres after 31 years

The film was first released on November 4, 1994. Vinay Kumar Sinha had produced this film. This comedy film also stars Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor, Deven Verma, Mehmood, Jagdeep, Tiku Talsania, Harish Patel, Shahzad Khan and Viju Khote. This 31-year-old film is still a fan favourite for its funny dialogues, brilliant acting and memorable songs.

The film did not do well in its first release

Surprisingly, when it was released in 1994, 'Andaz Apna Apna' was a flop at the box office. At that time, this film of Salman and Aamir earned a total of Rs 5 crore.25 lakh, but with time, this film won the hearts of the audience through TV and DVD. Currently, it has become a cult classic.

Why is 'Andaz Apna Apna' special?

This film by Rajkumar Santoshi is special because of the chemistry of the stars. The hilarious dialogues like 'Yeh Teja Teja Kya Hai' and 'Crime Master Gogo Naam Hai Mera' are still on everyone's lips. Also, due to Aamir and Salman's friendship and comic timing, this film remains a favourite of the people even today.

