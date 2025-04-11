Box office report: Know how much Sunny Deol’s Jaat collected on Day 1 Sunny Deol's Jaat failed to mint numbers at the box office on its opening day. Here's a look at Gopichand Malineni's region-wise occupancy rate on Day 1.

Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda starrer Jaat released in cinemas worldwide on Thursday. The action-thriller film struggled at the box office on its first day. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 9.50 crores at the Indian box office. However, the movie saw 14.28% occupancy in the Hindi language. Directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. The movie recorded the highest occupancy in Chennai, Jaipur and the National Capital Region.

Jaat's Occupancy Day 1: Region-wise

It is significant to note that Bollywood actor Sunny Deol returned with Gopichand Malineni's directorial Jaat after his 2024 Gadar 2. Here's a look at the overall occupancy rate for the movie on its opening day. Talking about the highest, Chennai recorded 44% occupancy, followed by 34% in Jaipur and the National Capital Region witnessed a 19% occupancy rate on the first day of Jaat's release.

Jaat's public ratings

The makers of the 'Jaat' shared a post regarding the public ratings and responses received by the audience on the first day of release. Taking to the Instagram handle, the production house Mythri Movie Makers wrote, 'MASS RESPONSE FOR THE MASS FEAST.. A public rating of 9.1 for #JAAT on @bookmyshow.'

Check the post below:

Jaat's cast and crew

Apart from Sunny Deol, the action-thriller film also stars Regena Cassandrra, Urvashi Rautela, Vineet Kumar Singh, Randeep Hooda, Nidhi Agerwal, Upendra Limaye, Jagapathi Babu, Saiyami Kher, Dayanand Reddy, Ramya Krishnan, Anup Kumar Mishra, Mushtaq Khan, Vinay Varma, Zarina Wahab.

For the unversed, Bollywood actor Sunny Deol will be next seen in 'Lahore1947' directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The film is expected to be released in June 2025. It also features Ali Fazal, Mithun Chakraborty, Preity G Zinta and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

