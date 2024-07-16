Box Office Report: Kamal Haasan's Indian 2, Akshay Kumar's Sarfira fail Monday test; know collection

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Indian 2 and Sarfira box office report

Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan's new film 'Sarfira' was released on July 12. Despite being a good film, it recorded the lowest opening day for Akshay. It is significant to note that Sarfira faced a box office clash with Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 at a time when Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD was already dominating the box office. In such a crowded filmy time, audiences are not showing interest in watching Sarfira. On the other hand, Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 was received well by the Tamil audience. But these films failed to pull back audiences in theatres on Monday.

Kamal Haasan's Indian 2

Kamal Haasan starrer has crossed the 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office in its opening weekend and has become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024, beating Vijay Sethupathi's action film Maharaja in just three days. However, it witnessed a drop on its first Monday. The film only earned 3.15 crores on Day 4 and has a total of 62.3 crores of earnings at the Indian box office.

Director Shankar's 'Indian 2' is a sequel to the 1996 film 'Indian'. Talking about the cast of the film, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Siddharth, Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Brahmanandam and others are playing important roles along with Kamal Haasan. The film is jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the tunes.

Akshay Kumar's Sarfira

Despite being a better film of the two, Sarfira is not able to witness audiences in theatres. The film collected only Rs 2.50 crore on the first day. On the second day, a slight improvement was seen in the collection and the film earned Rs 4.25 crore and it earned 5.25 crore on day 3 and 1.40 crore on Monday. This way the film has earned a total of Rs 13.40 crore so far.

About the film

Sarfira is the Hindi remake of 'Soorarai Pottru', a South Indian actor Surya starrer. This film won the National Award. Both these films have been directed by Sudha Kongra. This is also her first Hindi film. This film, which was a hit in the South, is not able to bring North Indian audiences to the theatres.

