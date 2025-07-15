Box Office Report: Did Maalik, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan and Superman pass the Monday test? Monday test is very important for films at the box office. Let's know how 'Maalik', 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' and 'Superman' fared in the Monday test.

New Delhi:

Several films from different genres are running in theatres these days. This includes action to romance films as well. However, Hollywood seems to be dominating Bollywood. Let's know how these films performed in the Monday test.

Maalik

Rajkummar Rao's action film 'Maalik' is not able to impress the audience as much as the makers had expected. 'Maalik', which started with 3.75 crores, made a lead on Saturday and Sunday and earned 5.25 crores on both days. But the film's earnings came down drastically on the first Monday itself. On Monday, its fourth day, 'Maalik' was able to collect only 1.6 crores rupees. Due to which the film's earnings in four days have reached only 15.85 crores rupees.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Shanaya Kapoor's debut film 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' has flopped at the box office from the very first day. This film, which started with just 30 lakhs at the box office, did not get any special benefit even during the weekend. The film earned only 50 lakhs each on Saturday and Sunday. But on Monday, the film flopped and could only collect 15 lakh rupees. In this way, the total earnings of the film have been only 1.45 crores in four days.

Superman

Hollywood's 'Superman' has overshadowed Bollywood films. Despite bad reviews, 'Superman' earned 7.25 crores on the first day. After this, the earnings of the film increased further on Saturday (9.50) and Sunday (9.25). However, on Monday, the earnings of 'Superman' also fell and the film could earn only 2.3 crores. In this way, the total earnings of the film have now become 28.3 crores.

Metro In Dino

Anurag Basu's multi-starrer film 'Metro In Dino' is now moving ahead slowly after good reviews. After a slow start at the box office, the film earned only Rs 26.85 crore in its first week. Now on its second Monday, the film's earnings came down below crores and the film was able to collect only Rs 98 lakh. In this way, the total collection of the film has now reached only Rs 39.48 crore.

Jurassic World Rebirth

Apart from Superman, another Hollywood film is running in theatres these days. 'Jurassic World Rebirth' is performing brilliantly even after spending 12 days at the box office. The film, which earned Rs 56.25 crore in the first week, also earned Rs 1.31 crore on its second Monday. With this, the total collection of the film has now reached Rs 75.81 crore.

Also Read: Dheeraj Kumar, veteran actor-producer, hospitalised in critical condition