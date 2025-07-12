Box Office Report: A look at Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan and Maalik's first day collection Rajkummar Rao's Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan and Vikrant Massey's Maalik released in theatres this, on Friday. Let's have a look at their box office collections here.

Hollywood films have been earning more at the box office for the last several days than Bollywood films in India. The same happened on Friday. 'Maalik', 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' and 'Superman' were released in theatres yesterday. Let's know how much these films have earned on the first day. Along with this, let's also know the condition of the old releases that are still running in theatres.

Maalik

Rajkummar Rao's 'Maalik' was released in theaters on July 11. This action-packed film has failed to attract the audience on the first day. Starting slowly on the opening day, the film has done a business of Rs 3.35 crore. Made at a cost of about Rs 50 crore, the first-day earnings of this film are considered to be very weak.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor's debut film 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' was also released in theatres on July 11. Critics gave mixed reactions to the film. Starting slow on the first day, the film did a business of only Rs 35 lakh at the box office. Directed by Santosh Singh, this film stars Vikrant Massey in an important role. According to a report, the budget of the film is Rs 50 crores. In such a situation, it is believed that the film has earned less than average on the first day.

Superman

As it has been seen over the last several days that Hollywood films are earning more than Bollywood films in India. The same has happened with Superman. The film started well on the opening day. On the first day, the film opened its account in India with Rs 6.9 crore. 'Superman' is an American superhero film. It has earned more than Bollywood films on day 1.

Metro In Dino

Multi-starrer Bollywood film 'Metro In Dino' has maintained its hold in the second week as well. The film had done a business of Rs 3.5 crore on the opening day. In the first week, the film did a business of Rs 26.85 crore. On Friday, the film did a business of Rs 2.25 crore. In this way, the film has done a total business of Rs 29.10 crore so far. This film was released on July 4. It stars actors like Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal.

Jurassic World Rebirth

The dinosaur-based Hollywood film 'Jurassic World Rebirth' has maintained its hold on the box office in the second week. The film did a business of Rs 9.25 crore on the opening day. In the first week, the film did a business of Rs 55 crore. The film earned three crores on Friday. In this way, the film has done a business of Rs 58 crore at the box office so far. This film was released on July 4.

