Box Office [October 25, 2025]: Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat slow down, Kantara Chapter 1 beats Chhaava

Saturday wasn't a great day for new films from Bollywood and South cinema. Among this week's releases, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's Thamma seemed to falter by the end of its first week, while Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat also failed to perform well at the box office.

Between these two films, the South's blockbuster hit Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 remains strong, while Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari may soon close its accounts.

Thamma

Ayushmann Khurrana's Thama certainly captured audience attention in its first four days, but its momentum quickly declined. After a strong opening day of Rs 24 crore, its collections dropped to around Rs 13 crore on Saturday. Overall, the film has grossed Rs 78.61 crore in four days, which is considered average for a film with a big star cast and a budget of around Rs 150 crore. Audiences loved the pairing of Ayushmann and Rashmika, but critics believe that the film's lack of strength in the story prevented it from maintaining its hold.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat is also struggling to find a place in the hearts of audiences. This romantic thriller starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa was released on October 19. It earned Rs 9 crore on opening day, but continued to decline thereafter. On Saturday, the film's collection was around Rs 5.75 crore, bringing its total to Rs 34 crore. Made on a budget of around Rs 30 crore, the film is just about to break even. However, its music and cinematography have received lukewarm reviews on social media.

Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1

On the other hand, Kannada film Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 once again proved that a strong story and folk-themed presentation can draw audiences to theaters for a long time. More than three weeks after the release of Rishab Shetty's film, it continues to dominate the box office. On Saturday, the film grossed Rs 9 crore, taking its total earnings to over Rs 579 crore.

Rishab Shetty's film has collected ₹850 crore worldwide in 24 days, making it the highest-grossing film of the year. With this, the Kannada movie has also broken Chhaava collection in Hindi language.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is almost in its final stages. The film's earnings have now dwindled to a mere lakhs. On Saturday, it earned only Rs 33 lakh. Overall, the film's earnings are estimated to be around Rs 60 crore.

